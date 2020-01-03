Global  

NHL notebook: Sabres trade Scandella, add Frolik on busy day

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Montreal Canadiens acquired Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and sent fellow defenseman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators in another trade.
Sabres trade Scandella to Montreal; acquire Flames' Frolik

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres traded veteran defenseman Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens and acquired forward Michael Frolik from the...
Sabres trade Scandella to Montreal; acquire Flames' Frolik

The Buffalo Sabres have traded veteran defenseman Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens and acquired forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames
