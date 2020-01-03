NHL notebook: Sabres trade Scandella, add Frolik on busy day

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and sent fellow defenseman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators in another trade.

