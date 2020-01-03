Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Smoke hazard in Canberra forces W-League, WNBL, tennis cancellations

Brisbane Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Sky Blues' match against Canberra United will not go ahead on Sunday, or the Capitals' WNBL match, due to the heavy bushfire smoke shrouding the capital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Wildfires near Canberra forces tennis tournament to move

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Canberra International tennis tournament scheduled to begin Monday will relocate to a city about 600 kilometers (370 miles) away...
Seattle Times

Smoke hazard forces FFA to postpone Sydney FC W-League match

The Sky Blues' match against Canberra United will not go ahead on Sunday due to the heavy bushfire smoke shrouding the capital.
The Age


Tweets about this

theagesport

The Age Sport Three major sports have now postponed, cancelled or moved sporting events in Canberra because of smoke hazard https://t.co/sxdCdgfA9p 1 hour ago

dameladeedah

💧Dame La dee Dah Smoke hazard in Canberra forces W-League, WNBL, tennis cancellations https://t.co/kupjhTt4jb via @theage 1 hour ago

rpjward

Roy Ward The #WNBL20 game between @UCCapitals and Perth Lynx on Sunday has been cancelled due to air quality in Canberra joi… https://t.co/yJcW8Xk3gW 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.