LeBron James and Michael Jordan lead tributes to late NBA Commissioner David Stern
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died following a brain haemorrhage suffered three weeks ago. He is credited by many for leading the NBA out of choppy waters and helped make it what it is today
