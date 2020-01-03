Global  

Rory Burns ruled out of South Africa Test series due to injury

Friday, 3 January 2020
Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 3 (ANI): England opener Rory Burns has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to an injury.
England batsman Rory Burns ruled out for remainder of South Africa Test series after picking up injury playing football

Rory Burns has been ruled out for the rest of England’s Test series in South Africa after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle. England’s opening...
talkSPORT

Rory Burns ruled out for rest of South Africa vs England series with ankle ligament injury

Burns picked up the injury while playing football on Thursday morning ahead of the visitors' net session at Newlands
Independent

