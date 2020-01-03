Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Colts legend Reggie Wayne among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

FOX Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Colts legend Reggie Wayne among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalistsFormer Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's modern-day 2020 class.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Late Ravens Owner Art Modell Among Finalists For Hall Of Fame [Video]Late Ravens Owner Art Modell Among Finalists For Hall Of Fame

Late Ravens owner Art Modell is among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's special centennial class.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

Headed To The Ravens Game In Cleveland? See Memorabilia At The Pro Football Hall of Fame [Video]Headed To The Ravens Game In Cleveland? See Memorabilia At The Pro Football Hall of Fame

Baltimore fans headed to Cleveland this weekend for the Ravens matchup against the Browns might be looking for something to do while you're in Ohio. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

TBJ Plus: Former NC State standout a finalist for NFL HOF; Top getaways for 2020; Frida Kahlo extended at NCMA

Former N.C. State University football standout and professional football great Torry Holt has been named a first-time modern-era player finalist for the latest...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOX Sports

Wayne, Polamalu finalists for HOF 2020 in 1st year eligible

Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-day 2020 class. The former Colts receiver and Steelers safety...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Colts legend Reggie Wayne among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists https://t.co/49V3mE2V9j #sports #feedly 17 hours ago

SessiStassia

MONEYLYNCH BLUNT ROLLER @MySportsUpdate You said colts legend Reggie Wayne?! https://t.co/jQdqtjFNx5 21 hours ago

bubbabarber77

Charles Barber @ProFootballHOF @CanesFootball @ReggieWayne_17 @Colts @ReggieWayne_17 Wow is this class the class of the "U" 💪👐 ! W… https://t.co/i9XSEdXbC6 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.