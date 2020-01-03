Global  

Novak Djokovic, Rafale Nadal call for 'one Super World Cup event'

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic, Rafale Nadal call for 'one Super World Cup event'*Brisbane:* Superstars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal said on Thursday there was little point in having two men's team tennis competitions so close together and suggested the new ATP Cup should merge with the Davis Cup. The ATP Cup is about to kick off its inaugural edition, replacing a number of previous Australian Open warm-up...
