Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

4 potential new Cowboys coaches now that Jason Garrett has been fired

FOX Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with coach Jason Garrett. Now that he's out of the picture, here are 4 potential replacements for Jerry Jones.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star

The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star 01:51

 The watch and wait for a decision on Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett's future continues at The Star in Frisco Monday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach [Video]Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach

Cowboys fans were quick to celebrate the team's big win against the Rams, but still feel head coach Jason Garrett needs replaced.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:30Published

Jason Garrett [Video]Jason Garrett

R.Kelly As Jason Garrett Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

4 possible Cowboys coaching replacements for the fired Jason Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with coach Jason Garrett. Now that he's out of the picture, here are 4 potential replacements for Jerry Jones to consider.
FOX Sports

Cowboys decide to 'move on' from coach Jason Garrett after 13 seasons with franchise, per report

Garrett joined the Cowboys as offensive coordinator in 2007 and became the team's coach in 2011
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_DH44_

David Howman That said, I think the people freaking out about the timeline because of the potential to interview coaches is over… https://t.co/rwRYRblxUP 4 hours ago

Razwick

Chad Razwick @Softykjr *translation* Jerry Jones is currently talking to potential head coaches to see how comfortable they are… https://t.co/191Lty1sY3 4 hours ago

coachbronk

John G. Bronkhorst RT @CoachPenrodMV: Just imagine. NY and Washington both hire new and right head coaches. And Dallas keeps Garrett 😂😂😂😂😂. Garrett is literal… 5 hours ago

CoachPenrodMV

Coach Penrod Just imagine. NY and Washington both hire new and right head coaches. And Dallas keeps Garrett 😂😂😂😂😂. Garrett is li… https://t.co/XITtFA97ZB 5 hours ago

swfalex1094

Alex Young @SlaterNFL It’s frustrating that the team is missing out on great potential coaches right now, while they figure th… https://t.co/WlkG58SiHW 5 hours ago

lilisquatcher

daniel campbell @Foxworth24 thanks for making me LOL so hard at the Gettleman buzzwords this morning. Also your analysis of the Cow… https://t.co/zMp43fLQap 2 days ago

MaxPrestonTV

Max Preston @NFLandMMA @RTCowboysNation I feel like coaches are either all in or want nothing to do with being a coach for the… https://t.co/knvD5vm4vh 2 days ago

CHQ_Jordan

Jordan Ross The Cowboys are likely the most attractive landing spot for potential head coaches & I guarantee you that they're g… https://t.co/tvXE1Fkw3g 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.