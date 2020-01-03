Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

William Nylander stays scorching hot as Maple Leafs double up on Jets

CBC.ca Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
William Nylander scored twice and had an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to nine games with a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs power past Jets 6-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Thursday night to extend their...
Seattle Times

Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Wild

Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over WildAuston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

W2KLRADIO

W2KLRADIO-247 William Nylander stays scorching hot as Maple Leafs double up on Jets https://t.co/dhbv7iuoYC https://t.co/ELxSRuLQHW 22 minutes ago

CBCManitoba

CBC Manitoba William Nylander stays scorching hot as Maple Leafs double up on Jets https://t.co/bdjNVftriZ 27 minutes ago

Canada24News

Canada24News William Nylander stays scorching hot as Maple Leafs double up on Jets https://t.co/0W4hpdCyvq https://t.co/c41ApQdhy0 29 minutes ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto William Nylander stays scorching hot as Maple Leafs double up on Jets https://t.co/ZpB1y8DlZu https://t.co/N8T4tLX3C8 34 minutes ago

leaftweets1

leaftweets William Nylander stays scorching hot as Maple Leafs double up on Jets https://t.co/VCWtbl32sj 38 minutes ago

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info William Nylander stays scorching hot as Maple Leafs double up on Jets https://t.co/ErE1alEyxe 40 minutes ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm William Nylander stays scorching hot as Maple Leafs double up on Jets… https://t.co/z7W7FRYp0S 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.