Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina seal it with a kiss on New Year! See Photos

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Football superstar and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was not left behind in the New Year celebrations.

The former Real Madrid superstar took to social media site Instagram to share a cute and loved-up picture of him along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The couple are seen locking lips in a romantic photo. Ronaldo...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Blue Ivy Carter's Appearance Criticized by Journalists

Blue Ivy Carter's Appearance Criticized by Journalists 01:21

 Blue Ivy Carter's Appearance Criticized by Journalists . Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share photos of herself celebrating New Year's Eve with Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy. Violet Lucca, web editor for 'Harper's Magainze,' and 'Vanity Fair' critic K. Austin Collins both criticized...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals [Video]The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals

One in three Americans would give up sex for a year to instantly reach their fitness goals, according to new research.  A new survey of 2,000 Americans also found a quarter of respondents are..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Inside one of England's highest pubs where a fire has been burning for 174 years [Video]Inside one of England's highest pubs where a fire has been burning for 174 years

Take a look inside one of England's highest pubs where a fire has been burning continuously in the hearth - for a staggering 174 YEARS.The traditional Warren House Inn in Dartmoor, Devon is more than a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned as Best Men’s Player of the Year at Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned as Best Men’s Player of the Year at Globe Soccer AwardsThe year 2019 is ending on a great note for Cristiano Ronaldo and his fans. The legendary football player, who is known for his incredible game, has bagged the...
WorldNews

Ryan Seacrest & Lucy Hale Step Out For 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Press Junket

Ryan Seacrest gets sandwiched between Lucy Hale and singer Jessie James Decker for the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 press...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dailystar

Daily Star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina shows off killer legs in racy NYE dress https://t.co/ocvcSKBoDL 3 hours ago

Odiase_Osayande

Odiase Osayande Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez lock lips together as they celebrate New Year (photos) https://t.co/n9k4iWYRrt 6 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina shows off killer legs in racy NYE dress https://t.co/ocvcSKT02l 6 hours ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina I saw this on the Sun app and thought you'd be interested Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bursts… https://t.co/YWgR0zfrIH 8 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Cristiano Ronaldo Plants a Sweet Kiss on Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Lips, Wishes Everyone Happy New Year 2020… https://t.co/0j8cC6dcHo 22 hours ago

junioreraldo

Eraldo Junior RT @SunSport: Ronaldo and Georgina send matching loved up messages as they ring in New Year https://t.co/mr71oeqqb3 1 day ago

SunSport

Sun Sport Ronaldo and Georgina send matching loved up messages as they ring in New Year https://t.co/mr71oeqqb3 1 day ago

Tiz_Danbee

The Sardauna RT @TheSunFootball: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez send matching loved up New Year's messages https://t.co/GpVHOhqCB2 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.