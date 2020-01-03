Supermodel Kendall Jenner rekindling romance with NBA star Ben Simmons?
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Supermodel Kendall Jenner, who took a break from her relationship with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, seems to have rekindled romance after the two spent New Year's eve at a rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia, USA.
According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the two arrived at the eatery around 11:30pm...
