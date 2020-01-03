Global  

Supermodel Kendall Jenner rekindling romance with NBA star Ben Simmons?

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Supermodel Kendall Jenner, who took a break from her relationship with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, seems to have rekindled romance after the two spent New Year's eve at a rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia, USA.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the two arrived at the eatery around 11:30pm...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kendall Jenner spent New Year's Eve with Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner spent New Year's Eve with Ben Simmons 00:33

 American model Kendall Jenner spent New Year's Eve with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.

Simmons trails in NBA All-Star voting

Ben Simmons' hopes of starting in this year's NBA All-Star game are slipping away.
The Age

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Spotted Locking Lips at New Year's Eve Party

According to a source, the supermodel and the basketball star arrived at rooftop restaurant Attico in Philadelphia around 11:30 P.M. and stayed for the clock to...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Sify

