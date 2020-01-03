Global  

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal midfielder will stay at the club this month

The Sport Review Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he is expecting to see Granit Xhaka stay at Arsenal beyond the January transfer window. The Switzerland international’s future at the north London club has been a source of speculation in recent months after falling out of favour and being stripped of the captain’s armband under Unai Emery. However, Xhaka […]

Arteta reveals January transfer approach

Arteta reveals January transfer approach

 Mikel Arteta reveals how the Arsenal will approach the January market in his first transfer window as the club's head coach.

Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains how he managed to win over Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss midfielder now set to stay at Arsenal this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Gary Lineker sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Man United

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to poke fun at Arsenal after the Gunners sealed their first victory under their new boss Mikel Arteta. The north London...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football.london

Arsenal: We need Granit Xhaka, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club "need" midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move away from the Gunners.
BBC Sport Also reported by •The Sport ReviewFootball.london

