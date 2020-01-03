Global  

New year, new Flames? Calgary avoids slow home start to squeak past Rangers

CBC.ca Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Johnny Gaudreau opened scoring and then set up the winner midway through the second as the Calgary Flames snapped a five-game losing skid at home with a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers.
