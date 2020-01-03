Global  

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Labuschagne leads as Australia take charge in Sydney

Reuters India Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Marnus Labuschagne continued his purple patch of form into the New Year as Australia reached 182 for two at tea on the first day of the third test against a New Zealand side ravaged by illness and missing captain Kane Williamson on Friday.
