Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nick Kyrgios joined by ATP Cup, NBA prospect LaMelo Ball in fight against Australian wildfires

CBC.ca Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Top American NBA prospect LaMelo Ball says he will donate some of the salary he receives from the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks to victims of the wildfires devastating eastern Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

LaMelo Bell, other athletes, aid Australian wildfire victims

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top American NBA prospect LeMelo Ball says he will donate some of the salary he receives from the National Basketball League’s...
Seattle Times

Kyrgios to make donations to Australian bushfire relief efforts

Kyrgios to make donations to Australian bushfire relief effortsNick Kyrgios led the way as tennis pledged financial support to help victims of the Australian bushfires. The ongoing disaster has seen lives and homes lost and...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.