Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United

The Sport Review Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Piers Morgan took to social media to admit that he had been highly impressed by Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The Gunners produced an impressive performance in front of their home fans as they secured an important win and their first victory under new head coach Mikel […]

