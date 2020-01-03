Tennessee pull off stunning fourth-quarter comeback vs. Indiana in Gator Bowl

A Tennessee football season filled with drama ended with plenty of it. The Vols erased a two-score deficit and rallied for a victory over Indiana.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Indiana seeks rare 9th win in Gator Bowl against Tennessee JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s been more than 50 years since Indiana won nine games in a season. The perennial Big Ten doormat, known more for its basketball...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Tennessee, Indiana going bowling for 1st time since 2016 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Tennessee (7-5) vs Indiana (8-4), Thursday at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Tennessee by 2. Series record: Tennessee leads 1-0. WHAT’S AT...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this