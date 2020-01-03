Global  

Tennessee pull off stunning fourth-quarter comeback vs. Indiana in Gator Bowl

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A Tennessee football season filled with drama ended with plenty of it. The Vols erased a two-score deficit and rallied for a victory over Indiana.
