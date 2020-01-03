Global  

Australia bushfires force Canberra International relocation

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Canberra, Jan 3 (IANS) The raging bushfires across Australia have forced the Canberra International tennis tournament to be relocated as officials believe play would be unlikely in current conditions.
Koala detection dog helps sniff out koalas following Australian bushfires [Video]Koala detection dog helps sniff out koalas following Australian bushfires

A dog named Bear has been helping to save injured koalas following devastating bushfires in Australia. Wearing socks to protect his paws, he is sent into safe burnt-out areas to sniff out koala faeces..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Bushfires force Canberra International to move to Bendigo

The devastating bushfires which are ravaging the country have forced the Canberra International to move to Bendigo.
The Age

Wildfires near Canberra forces tennis tournament to move

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Canberra International tennis tournament scheduled to begin Monday will relocate to a city about 600 kilometers (370 miles) away...
Seattle Times


