Liverpool break Premier League record with incredible passing stat in Sheffield United win

Daily Star Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Liverpool break Premier League record with incredible passing stat in Sheffield United winLiverpool maintained their 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night
News video: Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in 00:43

 Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new team-mates on Tuesday and is not eligible for Thursday's Premier League match at home to Sheffield United...

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

A look at the post-Christmas round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published


Sport24.co.za | Liverpool sink Blades to make it a year unbeaten

Jurgen Klopp hailed "exceptional" Liverpool after they made it an entire calendar year without a Premier League defeat as the runaway leaders beat Sheffield...
News24 Also reported by •SoccerNews.comJapan TodayThe Sport Review

Klopp addresses potential invincible season as Liverpool break Premier League passing record

Liverpool broke the Premier League record for number of passes in a game as their vice-like grip on control subdued Sheffield United. The post Klopp addresses...
Team Talk

Miguelisa79

Miguel Dominguez RT @MrBoywunder: Liverpool break the record for most passes in a Premier League match against Sheffield United with 969 passes. You can't… 2 minutes ago

HILARIOUSPPP

D A M I L 😂 L 😝 RT @AnfieldWatch: Liverpool took their Premier League form to new heights against Sheffield United on Thursday evening, as they played more… 5 minutes ago

Adefolarin3003

Adeyemi Adefolarin RT @BBCSport: Liverpool's win over Sheffield United means they are one of three teams to have gone a year unbeaten in the Premier League.… 11 minutes ago

fbbsix

⚽️Super League Liverpool break Premier League record with incredible passing stat in Sheffield United win https://t.co/57ERE4T8EX 39 minutes ago

news_sufc

SuFCNews2019 Liverpool break Premier League record with incredible passing stat in Sheffield United win https://t.co/xtNrWuXSQd https://t.co/IZoK38gTrA 48 minutes ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool break Premier League record with incredible passing stat in Sheffield United win https://t.co/g6wt3Y4ZQN https://t.co/lR52AEyPsJ 56 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Liverpool maintained their 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield… https://t.co/tvdYo1SDwY 1 hour ago

