‘A great coach’: David Luiz makes Arsenal prediction under Mikel Arteta
Friday, 3 January 2020 () David Luiz is confident that Arsenal can “do big things” under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners were 2-0 winners against Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day to secure their first Premier League win under their new Spanish manager. Marquee summer signing Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock in the eighth minute against the Red […]
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out...
