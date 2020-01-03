‘A great coach’: David Luiz makes Arsenal prediction under Mikel Arteta

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

David Luiz is confident that Arsenal can “do big things” under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners were 2-0 winners against Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day to secure their first Premier League win under their new Spanish manager. Marquee summer signing Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock in the eighth minute against the Red […]



