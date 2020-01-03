Global  

Canucks erase deficit, rally past Blackhawks 7-5

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored a third-period goal and the Vancouver Canucks rallied from a two-goal deficit, extending their winning streak to six games with a 7-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Gaudette took a pass from J.T Miller and scored on a hard shot from between the faceoff […]
