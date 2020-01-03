Global  

Ryan Giggs questions Man United star’s work-rate

The Sport Review Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Ryan Giggs has criticised Anthony Martial’s poor work-rate in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day. The France international has been in a rich vein of form over the festive period to help Manchester United challenge fourth-placed Chelsea FC. Martial scored twice in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle […]

The post Ryan Giggs questions Man United star’s work-rate appeared first on The Sport Review.
