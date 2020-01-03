Global  

BBL: Pakistan's Haris Rauf's throat-cutting celebration sparks controversy

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Pakistan's Haris Rauf, who is playing for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), has sparked controversy with his throat-slicing celebration.

The pacer was seen in action against Sydney Thunder today and managed to take three wickets. However, after dismissing each batsman, the pacer was seen breaking...
Haris Rauf sparks controversy with throat slashing celebration in BBL


Haris Rauf completes hat-trick against Sydney Thunders

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Melbourne Stars' Haris Rauf took a hat-trick during his team's Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Thunders here on...
