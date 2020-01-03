Global  

Wayne Rooney admits to pre-match nerves before Derby debut against Barnsley

Daily Star Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney made his eagerly-anticipated return to English football last night as Derby beat Barnsley at Pride Park
Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost' [Video]Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost'

Wayne Rooney will provide Derby with a huge lift and they cannot be ruled out of contention for a Championship play-off spot, says Lee Hendrie.

Duration: 00:55

Cocu confident of Rooney availability [Video]Cocu confident of Rooney availability

Speaking after their 2-1 win over Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship, Derby manager Phillip Cocu said that he is confident that the paperwork confirming Wayne Rooney as a Rams player will be..

Duration: 03:31


Wayne Rooney handed Derby captaincy on Championship debut against Barnsley

Wayne Rooney handed Derby captaincy on Championship debut against BarnsleyWayne Rooney makes his eagerly-anticipated Derby County debut this evening against Barnsley in the Championship
Daily Star

Wayne Rooney gets off to winning start at Derby with triumph over Barnsley, Swansea beat Charlton

It was a good start for Wayne Rooney at Derby as he helped them to claim a 2-1 win over Barnsley at Pride Park. The Manchester United and England legend bagged...
talkSPORT

