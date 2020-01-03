Sport24.co.za | Labuschagne hits ton as Australia take advantage of weakened Kiwis Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Marnus Labuschagne hit his fourth century in just 14 Tests to put Australia in a commanding position against virus-hit New Zealand on Day 1 of the third Test in Sydney. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Labuschagne hits ton as Australia take advantage of weakened Kiwis https://t.co/FCni8bvHzQ #cricketthingsSA 25 minutes ago