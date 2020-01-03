Lynn, Maxwell, Short to donate for every six they hit during BBL to bushfire appeal Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Australia cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, and D'Arcy Short will donate 250 dollars each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) to support the firefighters who are fighting the bushfires. 👓 View full article

