Australia v New Zealand: Marnus Labuschagne hits century for hosts

BBC Sport Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Marnus Labuschagne hits his fourth century in five Tests as Australia start strongly against New Zealand on the first day in Sydney.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia v New Zealand: Travis Head century puts hosts in charge

Travis Head hits a century and Australia take two late New Zealand wickets as the hosts continue to dominate the second Test in Melbourne.
BBC Sport

Sydney Test: Labuschagne scores ton; Australia at 283/3 on day one

Sydney [Australia], Jan 3 (ANI): Marnus Labuschagne's century took Australia to a strong position at the end of day one in the third Test against New Zealand at...
Sify Also reported by •The AgeCTV News

Vishalverma111

Vishal verma Marnus Labuschagne leads as Australia take charge in Sydney https://t.co/gE8pcrVCSY Sydney Test, Day 1: Marnus Labu… https://t.co/K8LZEzgD7A 1 minute ago

Cricket_World

Cricket World Another test century💯 🏏from ‘that man’ Marnus Labuschagne 130*👏 and supporting knocks from Steve Smith 63 and David… https://t.co/Fpf4saclDZ 7 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Steve Smith was stuck on zero for nearly an hour. Marnus Labuschagne had ‘no idea’ https://t.co/dJxUbNPUPb https://t.co/xiN46m9wkj 10 minutes ago

FoxCricket

Fox Cricket This is the moment Steve Smith scored his first run, which came after 46 minutes and 39***of toil. At the othe… https://t.co/xyajsg1jRf 11 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News 3rd Test, Day 1: Marnus Labuschagne Smashes Century As Australia Take Advantage Of Weakened New Zealand https://t.co/lQbEt0CxnT 12 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Sydney Test, Day 1: Marnus Labuschagne century leads Australia to 283-3 vs New Zealand https://t.co/8Li9TLLGFP 12 minutes ago

SRKawalFan

SRKAfghanPukhtoonFan🇦🇫 RT @FoxCricket: And there it is! Yet another Test century for Marnus Labuschagne, no one has had a better last 6 months than this man. 📺… 16 minutes ago

4k_gameplay

4K Gameplay Australia VS New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 Highlight. Marnus Labuschagne S... https://t.co/qdD1flx0mU via @YouTube 19 minutes ago

