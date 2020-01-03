Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sydney Test: Labuschagne scores ton; Australia at 283/3 on day one

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Sydney [Australia], Jan 3 (ANI): Marnus Labuschagne's century took Australia to a strong position at the end of day one in the third Test against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia welcomes 2020 with Sydney Harbour firework display

Australia welcomes 2020 with Sydney Harbour firework display 00:48

 More than a million people descended on a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding area to ring in the new year despite the ongoing wildfire crisis ravaging New South Wales.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead [Video]Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Australia Officials Fight to Save Sydney’s Water Supply Amid Fires, Heat Wave [Video]Australia Officials Fight to Save Sydney’s Water Supply Amid Fires, Heat Wave

Australia is trying to save its water supply during a summer plagued by heat waves and wildfires near Sydney. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sydney Test: Labuschagne hits ton as Aus dominate Day 1

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne, who was the lone batsman in 2019 to score over 1,000 runs in Test cricket, continued with his brilliant run at the...
Sify Also reported by •BBC NewsThe AgeBrisbane TimesMid-DayReuters India

Trent Boult ruled out of Sydney Test due to hand fracture

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 28 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the Sydney Test after sustaining a fracture on his right hand.
Sify


Tweets about this

RBharathi22

Santhana Bharathi RT @FoxCricket: This summer has been all about Marnus Labuschagne. Incredibly, he didn't even finish the home Test summer with the best a… 4 hours ago

FoxCricket

Fox Cricket This summer has been all about Marnus Labuschagne. Incredibly, he didn't even finish the home Test summer with th… https://t.co/TdT2B2fN8n 5 hours ago

MelissaMF10

Melissa Felton 🏏 RT @FoxCricket: WOW. Take a bow, @marnus3cricket! MORE: https://t.co/buQbnY4FHg https://t.co/qa7THpXcq5 1 day ago

shehzad_MC23

Mohammed Shehzad RT @FoxCricket: 33 hours, 837 runs, four 💯s and a 67-year record: Marnus Labuschagne's glorious summer 👏👏👏 https://t.co/buQbnY4FHg ✍️ @J_… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.