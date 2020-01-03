Krunal Pandya tells Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram: Welcome to the madness!
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Hardik Pandya's brother and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya welcomed Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic to their crazy family, a day after Hardik announced his engagement with her on New Year's Day.
Krunal Pandya tweeted this picture and wrote: "Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we're so happy to have...
Cricketer Hardik Pandya stumped everyone by announcing his engagement with actor Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.