Krunal Pandya tells Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram: Welcome to the madness!

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Hardik Pandya's brother and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya welcomed Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic to their crazy family, a day after Hardik announced his engagement with her on New Year's Day.

Krunal Pandya tweeted this picture and wrote: "Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we're so happy to have...
News video: Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic on engagement 'surprise'

Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic on engagement 'surprise' 01:56

 Cricketer Hardik Pandya stumped everyone by announcing his engagement with actor Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.

Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news [Video]Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:06Published


Hardik Pandya, fiancee Natasa Stankovic return to Mumbai after engagement - See pics

Flashbulbs popped incessantly at Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasha Stankovic at the airport as they made their way to the car. Hardik and Natasa got engaged...
Zee News

Who is Hardik Pandya’s fiancee Natasa Stankovic?


Indian Express

