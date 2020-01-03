Krunal Pandya tells Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram: Welcome to the madness!

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hardik Pandya's brother and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya welcomed Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic to their crazy family, a day after Hardik announced his engagement with her on New Year's Day.



Krunal Pandya tweeted this picture and wrote: "Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we're so happy to have... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

19 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic on engagement 'surprise' 01:56 Cricketer Hardik Pandya stumped everyone by announcing his engagement with actor Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.