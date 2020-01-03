Global  

Row in Ranji Trophy match: Shubman Gill 'abuses' umpire after being given out

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A huge controversy erupted on Friday when Punjab opener Shubman Gill allegedly "abused" the umpire after being given out and refused to walk off the field during their Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill 'abuses' umpire after being given out, match halted and decision overturned

In the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi, a huge controversy erupted on Friday when Shubman Gill "abused" the umpire.
DNA

Ranji Trophy: Delhi notches up first victory of season (Round Up)

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Delhi registered their first victory of the 2019-20 season of the Ranji Trophy after defeating Hyderabad by seven wickets in a Round 3...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

