Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tottenham slump, Watford and Southampton soar: How the Premier League table looks based on games over the Christmas period

talkSPORT Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
While most of us, hopefully, enjoyed some time off over Christmas, it was anything but a holiday for Premier League clubs. In fact, the festive period is the total opposite for top-flight teams, most of whom played four matches in the space of ten days. Christmas always throws up some crackers and this year was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton 01:15

 Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10 games and his 15th of the season to move his side further away from danger at the bottom of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool [Video]Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool

Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. Take a look at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd tipped to suffer lowest points total in 30 years as predicted Premier League table emerges

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under increased pressure as his side languish in the Premier League
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

Sky Sports pundit predicts Aston Villa v Man City

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to claim a thumping 5-0 away win at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. The Citizens are currently in third place in...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.