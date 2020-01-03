Tottenham slump, Watford and Southampton soar: How the Premier League table looks based on games over the Christmas period
Friday, 3 January 2020 () While most of us, hopefully, enjoyed some time off over Christmas, it was anything but a holiday for Premier League clubs. In fact, the festive period is the total opposite for top-flight teams, most of whom played four matches in the space of ten days. Christmas always throws up some crackers and this year was […]
Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10 games and his 15th of the season to move his side further away from danger at the bottom of the...
Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. Take a look at..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published