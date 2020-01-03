Yuvraj Singh terms Australia bushfire tragic, says time to take action against climate change
Friday, 3 January 2020 () * New Delhi:* Former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday termed the raging bushfire in Australia as tragic, and said it's time some action is taken against the serious issue of climate change.
Australia is facing one of its most devastating bushfire crisis which has already left at least 18 people...
Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy. . A..