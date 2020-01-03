Global  

ATP Cup 2020: Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas headline new event

The Sport Review Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
ATP Cup 2020: Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas headline new eventIt is big, it is ambitious, and it offers mouth-watering rewards, in prizes and points, to the most successful men in tennis. It is the ATP Cup, launched last year as the opening brouhaha to the Australian Open, and boasts 24 teams in three cities across the breadth of the continent, with singles and doubles […]

The post ATP Cup 2020: Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas headline new event appeared first on The Sport Review.
Recent related news from verified sources

ATP Cup: Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic in action at new event in Australia

The inaugural ATP Cup opens the new men's tennis season on 3 January. But what is it and who is playing in it?
BBC Sport

Djokovic and Nadal rally for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged organisers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals to consider a possible merger, saying it makes little sense to have two...
Reuters Also reported by •News24Mid-DayIndian Express

