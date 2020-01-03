Global  

Mamata: Are you PM of India or ambassador of Pak?

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why the PM frequently compares India with Pakistan. "Are you the Prime Minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan. Why do you refer to Pakistan in every issue?" the chief minister said.
India has rich culture, heritage; why compare nation with Pakistan: Mamata attacks PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why the PM frequently compares India with Pakistan. "Are you the...
