Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australian bushfires: Nick Kyrgios tearful after ATP Cup win raises more than A$4,000

BBC Sport Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios says it is "tough" to see the impact of widespread bushfires in Australia after he helped raised 4,400 Australian dollars for the cause.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims 00:58

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand until he promised more funding, and told him, “you won’t be getting any votes down here, buddy....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian troops brought in to fight bushfires [Video]Australian troops brought in to fight bushfires

Authorities have called on residents and tourists to evacuate coastal towns along Australia's east coast ahead of extreme heat forecasts for the weekend. In the southeast, troops will support..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Australian bushfires claim third victim as more than 100 blazes burn [Video]Australian bushfires claim third victim as more than 100 blazes burn

According to Reuters, Australian authorities confirmed a third death in devastating bushfires that have engulfed the country’s southeast coastal region. In total, there have been 12 fire-related..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Kyrgios joined by ATP Cup, NBA prospect LaMelo Ball in fight against Australian wildfires

Top American NBA prospect LaMelo Ball says he will donate some of the salary he receives from the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks to victims of the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters

Sport24.co.za | Kyrgios to donate R1 400 per ace to help bushfire relief

Nick Kyrgios has pledged R1 400 for each ace he serves across the Australian summer of tennis to support victims of bushfires raging around the country.
News24 Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersBBC SportSify

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.