Arteta up and running against Manchester United – the Premier League Data Diary

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta claimed his first win as Arsenal head coach against Manchester United on New Year’s Day. The end of a hectic spell of Premier League fixtures brought some belated joy for Arteta and Arsenal in a 2-0 home victory. A fine day for the Gunners also saw rivals Tottenham beaten, but Manchester City and […]

News video: Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out...

