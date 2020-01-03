Global  

Sheffield United: Jack Rodwell to sign for rest of season

BBC Sport Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term contract until the end of the season
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club

