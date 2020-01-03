Global  

Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ban a booklet distributed by the Seva Dal which questions Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's credentials as a patriot. The Hindi booklet, titled "Veer Savarkar, Kitne 'Veer'?", was distributed at a camp of the Congress-affiliated organisation in Madhya Pradesh.
