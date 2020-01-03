Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is why Fulham vs Aston Villa FA Cup tie will kick-off at 3:01pm

Lichfield Mercury Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
This is why Fulham vs Aston Villa FA Cup tie will kick-off at 3:01pmAston Villa news | AVFC face the Championship side in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Smith: FA Cup not a priority for Villa

Smith: FA Cup not a priority for Villa 00:39

 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he had to make changes for Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham in the FA Cup as it is not their priority.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Aston Villa move for Mitrovic? [Video]Will Aston Villa move for Mitrovic?

The Soccer Saturday panel agree that a number of Premier League clubs will be interested in Aleksandar Mitrovic, with Aston Villa the latest club to be linked with the Fulham striker.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:41Published

Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa [Video]Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa

Neil Critchley says he is "incredibly proud" of his side's performance against Aston Villa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa

Harry Arter comes off the bench to make his first appearance since October and hits a "fantastic strike" as Fulham beat Aston Villa 2-1 to reach the fourth round...
BBC Sport

'Getting stretched' - How Aston Villa could line up in Fulham FA Cup tie

Fulham v Aston Villa match preview | Villa turn their attentions to the FA Cup on Saturday with a trip to Craven Cottage - and Dean Smith is likely to make...
Walsall Advertiser


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.