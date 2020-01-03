‘Cats’ movie review: Not completely hideous, as the songs and acting rescue this CGI mess

T.S Eliot at the height of his surrealist self would not have imagined such a vision for his poems

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ciára A. Morris My review on Cats: The amount of brass used in the movie is RANCID compared to the musical. Not nearly enough. WHAT… https://t.co/Qv1de0k3kn 3 days ago 𝐵𝑒𝓃 ❤️⚔️💙 RT @joshgondelman: I feel so compelled to see the movie Cats in a way that would COMPLETELY evaporate if I saw a single positive review. 5 days ago Nevada Wolf *reads review* Yeah, I definitely saw a different movie. Looks similar, promo pics are all the same, songs were fa… https://t.co/b9KzoS3xLf 1 week ago