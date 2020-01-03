BBL: Chris Lynn stars as Heat trump Hurricanes by 31 runs

Hobart [Australia], Jan 3 (ANI): Chris Lynn starred with the bat as Brisbane Heat defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Friday.



Recent related news from verified sources Lynn leads Heat to bounce-back BBL win over Hurricanes Mere days after labelling his Big Bash League side an embarrassment, Chris Lynn has blasted the Brisbane Heat to redemption in Hobart.

Brisbane Times 47 minutes ago



Lynn, Maxwell, Short to donate for every six they hit during BBL to bushfire appeal New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Australia cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, and D'Arcy Short will donate 250 dollars each for every six they hit in the...

Sify 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this