Liverpool beat Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday by 2-0, making sure they won 58 points from the possible 60 in the Premier League so far. They are 13 points ahead of second-place Leicester City, and 14 ahead of title defenders Manchester City in third. Given the status Jurgen Klopp’s team currently enjoy, the Blades’ […] The post Sheffield United Boss Chris Wilder Reveals Huge Admiration for European and World Champions (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.



Recent related videos from verified sources Wilder: VAR needs to change! Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says VAR is ruining the entertainment of the game and has urged the football authorities to look at how it is used. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:34Published 3 days ago Wilder: My team were excellent Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder reflects on his team's 2-0 defeat to Man City. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:23Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder full of praise for Liverpool after Anfield defeat United never got close to their best and their manager Wilder afterwards admitted they got off lightly with a 2-0 defeat

Independent 5 hours ago



Chris Wilder should be aiming higher than Sheffield Utd after Everton and Arsenal snub JEREMY CROSS COLUMN: Our Chief Sports Writer gives his verdict on Chris Wilder's remarkable job at Sheffield United as he prepares to take on one of the best in...

Daily Star 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this