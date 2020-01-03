Global  

Sheffield United Boss Chris Wilder Reveals Huge Admiration for European and World Champions (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Liverpool beat Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday by 2-0, making sure they won 58 points from the possible 60 in the Premier League so far. They are 13 points ahead of second-place Leicester City, and 14 ahead of title defenders Manchester City in third. Given the status Jurgen Klopp’s team currently enjoy, the Blades’ […]

 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Liverpool were miles better than his side during their 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder full of praise for Liverpool after Anfield defeat

United never got close to their best and their manager Wilder afterwards admitted they got off lightly with a 2-0 defeat
Independent

Chris Wilder should be aiming higher than Sheffield Utd after Everton and Arsenal snub

Chris Wilder should be aiming higher than Sheffield Utd after Everton and Arsenal snubJEREMY CROSS COLUMN: Our Chief Sports Writer gives his verdict on Chris Wilder's remarkable job at Sheffield United as he prepares to take on one of the best in...
Daily Star

