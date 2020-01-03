Global  

Mark Waugh wants to do away with leg-byes, especially in T20s

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes that leg-byes should be done away with in the gentleman's game as he feels that the batting team shouldn't get runs for the ball hitting the pad.
