Sydney Test: Labuschagne hits ton as Aus dominate Day 1

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne, who was the lone batsman in 2019 to score over 1,000 runs in Test cricket, continued with his brilliant run at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday as he scored yet another century to put Australia in a strong position after the first day's play in the third and final Test against New Zealand. At stumps on Day One, Australia were placed comfortably at 283/3 with Labuschagne and Matthew Wade batting on 130 and 22 respectively. 👓 View full article

