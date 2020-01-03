Global  

England Cricket ban football from pre-match warm-ups after Rory Burns ruled out of South Africa series with ankle injury

talkSPORT Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
England’s cricketers have been banned from playing football in their warm-up following the ankle injury sustained by Rory Burns. The opening batsman landed awkwardly while shooting and had to be carried to the dressing room. Scans revealed he has suffered ankle ligament damage and has returned home from South Africa. Zak Crawley was named as […]
