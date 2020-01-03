Global  

Jurgen Klopp dismisses criticism of ‘exceptional’ Jordan Henderson after Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United

talkSPORT Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has said he ‘can’t help’ anyone who criticises midfielder Jordan Henderson following Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United. The Reds moved a step closer to claiming their first ever Premier League title with a routine 2-0 victory at Anfield on Thursday. Henderson has been playing in a deeper role ever since Fabinho sustained an […]
News video: Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United 00:54

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another clinical display which restored Liverpool's 13-point lead on the table, but that there would be no major...

