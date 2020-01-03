Jurgen Klopp dismisses criticism of ‘exceptional’ Jordan Henderson after Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jurgen Klopp has said he ‘can’t help’ anyone who criticises midfielder Jordan Henderson following Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United. The Reds moved a step closer to claiming their first ever Premier League title with a routine 2-0 victory at Anfield on Thursday. Henderson has been playing in a deeper role ever since Fabinho sustained an […] 👓 View full article

