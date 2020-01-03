New Zealand in Australia 2019/20 Scoreboard

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jan 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 3rd test between Australia and New Zealand on Thursday at Sydney, Australia Australia are 283 for 3 Australia 1st innings David Warner c Colin de Grandhomme b Neil Wagner 45 Joe Burns c Ross Taylor b Colin de Grandhomme 18 Marnus Labuschagne Not Out 130 Steven Smith c Ross Taylor b Colin de Grandhomme 63 Matthew Wade Not Out 👓 View full article

