John Barnes claims Liverpool unbeaten season is ‘unlikely’… but Arsenal legend Martin Keown says Reds stars ‘remind me of the Invincibles’

talkSPORT Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
John Barnes has told talkSPORT it is ‘unrealistic’ to think Liverpool can continue their winning run and end the season unbeaten in the Premier League. However, Arsenal legend Martin Keown disagrees with the Anfield hero, saying the Reds remind him of the Invincibles and are easily one of the greatest teams in Premier League history. […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal fans will love Martin Keown's view on Liverpool's unbeaten record

Arsenal fans will love Martin Keown's view on Liverpool's unbeaten recordMartin Keown has been speaking about Liverpool's run in the Premier League and compared it to Arsenal's Invincibles
Football.london Also reported by •The Sport Review

‘Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in Premier League history’ – Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Martin Keown raves about Liverpool star

Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Martin Keown has lauded Virgil van Dijk as the BEST defender in Premier League history, saying it’s ‘almost perfection’ to watch...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

