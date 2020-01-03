Global  

Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday.
Sport24.co.za | Canadian young gun Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in ATP Cup

Canadian young gun Denis Shapovalov edged Stefanos Tsitsipas in his country's clean sweep against Greece on the first day of the inaugural ATP Cup.
News24


