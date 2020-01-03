Global  

Documentary drama surrounding Jack Rodwell no bother to new club Sheff Utd

Team Talk Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Sheffield United have signed former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell until the end of the season.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club

