I-League: Churchill look to bounce back against East Bengal

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Fatorda, Jan 3 (IANS) Churchill Brothers will look to bounce back but will have their task cut out against undefeated East Bengal in an I-League clash here on Saturday.
